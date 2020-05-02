See All Family Doctors in Deland, FL
Rosemarie Latham, APRN

Family Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rosemarie Latham, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. 

Rosemarie Latham works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Victoria Park in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Victoria Park
    151 Victoria Commons Blvd Ste 104, Deland, FL 32724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6881

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 02, 2020
Rosemarie is a very knowledgeable and kind nurse practitioner.
— May 02, 2020
Photo: Rosemarie Latham, APRN
About Rosemarie Latham, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407925910
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Central Florida, Master Of Science In Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions

Rosemarie Latham, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemarie Latham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rosemarie Latham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Rosemarie Latham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rosemarie Latham works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Victoria Park in Deland, FL. View the full address on Rosemarie Latham’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Rosemarie Latham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemarie Latham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemarie Latham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemarie Latham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

