Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Andrianakos works at Kalo Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kalo Health
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Women's Health And Wellness Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2022
    I am her patient and of all the many doctors I have seen,no one comes close to her wisdom ,and compassion.She is amazing !!!
    Chris P. — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427464171
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College Georgia Hospital and Clinicsz
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrianakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrianakos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrianakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrianakos works at Kalo Health in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Andrianakos’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrianakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrianakos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrianakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrianakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

