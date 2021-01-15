Rosemary Armstrong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosemary Armstrong, LPC
Overview
Rosemary Armstrong, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Allen C. Carter Ph.d P.c.600 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1570, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 874-9207
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armstrong is one of the kindest, most thoughtful, knowledgeable therapists around. She has a calm and relaxed demeanor but can give you the hard core facts on how to redirect your life in a healthy manner. I adore her professionally and personally...I think she is a gem in the field and I would highly suggest her to friends and family.
About Rosemary Armstrong, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811913973
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemary Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Rosemary Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemary Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemary Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemary Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.