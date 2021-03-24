Overview

Rosemary Decicco, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Rosemary Decicco works at Cooper Care Alliance in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.