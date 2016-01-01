Rosemary Dever, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemary Dever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosemary Dever, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosemary Dever, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND.
Rosemary Dever works at
Locations
1
Oak Street Health Branch Ave650 Branch Ave Ste 6, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 561-2551
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Rosemary Dever, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1215304159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemary Dever accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
