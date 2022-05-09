Dr. Rosemary Frasco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Frasco, OD
Overview of Dr. Rosemary Frasco, OD
Dr. Rosemary Frasco, OD is an Optometrist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Dr. Frasco works at
Dr. Frasco's Office Locations
Liva Eye Center625 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-7770
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Today I had a great visit with Dr Frasco. I have been a patient of hers for 10 years. She listened to my concerns and addressed them . I did not feel rush. I would definitely recommend her to anyone I know.
About Dr. Rosemary Frasco, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1366558488
Dr. Frasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frasco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frasco speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frasco.
