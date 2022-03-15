Rosemary Janas, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemary Janas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosemary Janas, FNP
Overview of Rosemary Janas, FNP
Rosemary Janas, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA.
Rosemary Janas works at
Rosemary Janas' Office Locations
Global Care Medical Group PC595 Pawtucket Blvd Ste 3, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 453-8261Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General - Saints Campus
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosemary Janas?
Rose Janas is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Rose is kind, professional and personable. I truly feel 'heard' during each visit. She is emphatic and genuine. I highly recommend her.
About Rosemary Janas, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104978980
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemary Janas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rosemary Janas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosemary Janas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosemary Janas works at
3 patients have reviewed Rosemary Janas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemary Janas.
