Rosemary Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosemary Palmer, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosemary Palmer, LPC is a Counselor in Antioch, TN.
Locations
- 1 845 Bell Rd Ste 113, Antioch, TN 37013 Directions (615) 732-8206
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Rosemary has helped my husband and I build our relationship to have a stronger foundation. 10/10 stars! I highly recommend her.
About Rosemary Palmer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1578845541
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemary Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rosemary Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemary Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemary Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemary Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.