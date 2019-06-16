Dr. Selby accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosemary Selby, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Selby, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palo Alto, CA.
Dr. Selby works at
Locations
Js Marriage and Family Therapy PC117 California Ave Ste D201, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 323-3532Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She accurately assessed my issues and was both accurate, friendly, and quite helpful. I would recommend her to a friend.
About Dr. Rosemary Selby, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932129335
Dr. Selby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selby works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selby.
