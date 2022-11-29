Dr. Rosendo Barrera, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosendo Barrera, OD
Dr. Rosendo Barrera, OD is an Optometrist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Barrera's Office Locations
Barrera Eye Center Pllc2485 Hudson Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 554-3030
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treats you like a patient and not a number! Takes his time and goes out of his way to help you. His Office staff is very helpful and attentive to your needs as well. Thank you!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1255440350
Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.