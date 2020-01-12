Roshann Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Roshann Palmer, CNP
Overview of Roshann Palmer, CNP
Roshann Palmer, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH.
Roshann Palmer works at
Roshann Palmer's Office Locations
-
1
Westerville Family Physicians444 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 899-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roshann Palmer?
Shannie is amazing. Always listens to my needs and concerns. I am sad to see her go even if its to The Same Day clinic.
About Roshann Palmer, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457741498
Frequently Asked Questions
Roshann Palmer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roshann Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roshann Palmer works at
32 patients have reviewed Roshann Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roshann Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roshann Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roshann Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.