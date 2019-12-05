See All Counselors in South Barrington, IL
Roshni Dave, LCPC

Counseling
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Roshni Dave, LCPC is a Counselor in South Barrington, IL. 

Roshni Dave works at Northwest Psychiatry in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Office
    10 Executive Ct Ste 5, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 655-2487

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Being South Asian and asking for help is very difficult. Roshni made coming to therapy easy. Being that she is south asian it was helpful to not have to explain cultural norms to her, she just understood. It was like talking to a friend, but with mental health experience. She taught me tools that I will use forever. She helped me to find my voice again.
    About Roshni Dave, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508245176
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roshni Dave, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roshni Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roshni Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roshni Dave works at Northwest Psychiatry in South Barrington, IL. View the full address on Roshni Dave’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Roshni Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roshni Dave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roshni Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roshni Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

