Roshni Graydus, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roshni Graydus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roshni Graydus, APRN
Overview of Roshni Graydus, APRN
Roshni Graydus, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Roshni Graydus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Roshni Graydus' Office Locations
-
1
OptumCare Primary Care56 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 724-8777
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roshni Graydus?
Best experience at SWM. NP Graydus is warm and kind. I highly recommend her.
About Roshni Graydus, APRN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1356833222
Frequently Asked Questions
Roshni Graydus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Roshni Graydus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roshni Graydus works at
3 patients have reviewed Roshni Graydus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roshni Graydus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roshni Graydus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roshni Graydus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.