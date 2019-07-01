See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Neptune, NJ
Rosily Philip, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rosily Philip, APN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rosily Philip, APN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Neptune, NJ. 

Rosily Philip works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Medical Associates PC
    19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4175
  2. 2
    Ocean Health Initiatives Inc.
    101 2nd St # 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rosily Philip?

    Jul 01, 2019
    Would happily do so
    — Jul 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rosily Philip, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Rosily Philip, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rosily Philip to family and friends

    Rosily Philip's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rosily Philip

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rosily Philip, APN.

    About Rosily Philip, APN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255716726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosily Philip, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosily Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosily Philip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rosily Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Rosily Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosily Philip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosily Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosily Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rosily Philip, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.