Rosimeri Clements, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.3 (26)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rosimeri Clements, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Mary, FL. 

Rosimeri Clements works at Clements & Associates in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clements & Associates Inc.
    2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-8975
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Clements has been extremely helpful in helping me find out how my son is doing academically (how he learns) and what I need to do in the future to help him, improve his grades in school and in general life. Dr Clements is very kind, easy to talk to and the staff is nice as well.
    Kelly Dilendik — Nov 07, 2022
    About Rosimeri Clements, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043281967
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosimeri Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosimeri Clements works at Clements & Associates in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Rosimeri Clements’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Rosimeri Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosimeri Clements.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosimeri Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosimeri Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

