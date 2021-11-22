See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Novato, CA
Roslyn Schwartz, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Roslyn Schwartz, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roslyn Schwartz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Novato, CA. 

Roslyn Schwartz works at Marin Family Therapy Center in Novato, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Marin Family Therapy Center
    300 Professional Center Dr Ste 322, Novato, CA 94947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 892-0764
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Roslyn Schwartz?

    Nov 22, 2021
    Roslyn has been very helpful for me in dealing with a relationship. She has taken the time to listen and learn everything possible about my case. It has kept my sanity. Roslyn has helped guide me in making decisions for myself that are the best for my mental health as well as ways to handle my relationship so it can possibly improve.
    Tom — Nov 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roslyn Schwartz, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Roslyn Schwartz, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Roslyn Schwartz to family and friends

    Roslyn Schwartz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Roslyn Schwartz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Roslyn Schwartz, MFT.

    About Roslyn Schwartz, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902026511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roslyn Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roslyn Schwartz works at Marin Family Therapy Center in Novato, CA. View the full address on Roslyn Schwartz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Roslyn Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roslyn Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roslyn Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roslyn Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Roslyn Schwartz, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.