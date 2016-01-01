See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Ross Davis, PA-C

Dermatology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ross Davis, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Ross Davis works at Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakes Dermatology
    8861 W Sahara Ave Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-6667
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ross Davis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033512140
