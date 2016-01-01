Dr. Ross Halpern, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Halpern, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Halpern, PHD is a Psychologist in Ypsilanti, MI.
Dr. Halpern works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Health Medical Center135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 961-3030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
About Dr. Ross Halpern, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366405474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.