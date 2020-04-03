See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Ross Jensen, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ross Jensen, OD

Dr. Ross Jensen, OD is an Optometrist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Jensen works at VALLEY EYE ASSOCIATES in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Eye Associates - Encircle Health
    2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 358-1820
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Valley Eye Associates
    21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 739-4361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ross Jensen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568758183
    NPI Number
