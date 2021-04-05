See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Ross Morgan III, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ross Morgan III, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Ross Morgan III works at Atrium Medical PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Medical PC
    160 E 56th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 457-1722

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 05, 2021
10/10. Overall terrific experience, from check-in (electronic) to wait time (non-existent) to staff (super friendly) and Ross's clinical skill. Came in for a Covid swab test and will be switching to Atrium after the experience I had with Ross.
— Apr 05, 2021
Photo: Ross Morgan III, PA-C
About Ross Morgan III, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255881157
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ross Morgan III, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Morgan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ross Morgan III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Ross Morgan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ross Morgan III works at Atrium Medical PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Ross Morgan III’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Ross Morgan III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Morgan III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Morgan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Morgan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

