Ross Morgan III, PA-C
Overview
Ross Morgan III, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Ross Morgan III works at
Locations
Atrium Medical PC160 E 56th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 457-1722
Ratings & Reviews
10/10. Overall terrific experience, from check-in (electronic) to wait time (non-existent) to staff (super friendly) and Ross's clinical skill. Came in for a Covid swab test and will be switching to Atrium after the experience I had with Ross.
About Ross Morgan III, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1255881157
Frequently Asked Questions
Ross Morgan III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ross Morgan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Ross Morgan III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Morgan III.
