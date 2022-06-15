Ross Puterbaugh, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Puterbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ross Puterbaugh, ANP
Ross Puterbaugh, ANP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Ross Puterbaugh works at
Ross Puterbaugh's Office Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-2727
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ross is attentive, helpful, and very responsive. He has also referred me to great specialists when I needed them.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992144208
Ross Puterbaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ross Puterbaugh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ross Puterbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Ross Puterbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Puterbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Puterbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Puterbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.