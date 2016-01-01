See All Counselors in Buffalo Grove, IL
Ross Rosenberg, LCPC

Counseling
1.0 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ross Rosenberg, LCPC is a Counselor in Buffalo Grove, IL. 

Ross Rosenberg works at Arbor Counseling Center in Buffalo Grove, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arbor Counseling Center
    1401 McHenry Rd Ste 122, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 913-0393

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
About Ross Rosenberg, LCPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164531067
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Towson State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Ross Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ross Rosenberg works at Arbor Counseling Center in Buffalo Grove, IL. View the full address on Ross Rosenberg’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Ross Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Rosenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

