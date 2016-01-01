Ross Smith, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ross Smith, MS
Overview
Ross Smith, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Altos, CA.
Ross Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Losaltos Womens Wellness Medic851 Fremont Ave Ste 108, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 306-0362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ross Smith?
About Ross Smith, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1942409875
Frequently Asked Questions
Ross Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ross Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ross Smith works at
Ross Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.