Dr. Folensbee Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland Folensbee Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rowland Folensbee Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Bellaire, TX.
Dr. Folensbee Jr works at
Locations
Brown Nelson Frank Giles More& Associates, 6565 West Loop S Ste 600, Bellaire, TX 77401, (713) 592-8952
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After helping our so much I became a client for my own issues. Over a period of time he helped me face some issues from a long ago, childhood trauma. Then he helped me through PTSD caused by the work I participated in on my job. He got my through all of these things, with compassion, understanding, patience. He knows what he's doing & it works.
About Dr. Rowland Folensbee Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003919119
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Folensbee Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
