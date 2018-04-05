Roxana Ceausu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roxana Ceausu, FNP
Overview of Roxana Ceausu, FNP
Roxana Ceausu, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roxana Ceausu's Office Locations
- 1 259 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-1255
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Roxana is my daughter's provider and she is amazing! She is attentive, compassionate, and always willing to go the extra mile for her patients. Love Roxana and SR Medical!
About Roxana Ceausu, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114460912
Frequently Asked Questions
Roxana Ceausu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
