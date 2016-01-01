See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD

Optometry
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD

Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Hemmati works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD
4.9 (116)
View Profile
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
Dr. Sophia Barnes, OD
5.0 (20)
View Profile

Dr. Hemmati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bcm Physcians - Mob
    1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hemmati?

    Photo: Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hemmati to family and friends

    Dr. Hemmati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hemmati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD.

    About Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932582020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemmati works at Baylor Alkek Eye Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hemmati’s profile.

    Dr. Hemmati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roxana Hemmati, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.