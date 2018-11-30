See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Niguel, CA
Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ryokan and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Cherry works at Laguna Niguel Counseling in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laguna Niguel Counseling
    30101 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 228-2844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?

    Nov 30, 2018
    Excellent listener and gives great advice.
    — Nov 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cherry to family and friends

    Dr. Cherry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cherry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD.

    About Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124046297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego Ca
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ryokan
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Antioch College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherry works at Laguna Niguel Counseling in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cherry’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.