Roxanne Dalpos, NCC

Counseling
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roxanne Dalpos, NCC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Roxanne Dalpos works at Lifeline Professional Counseling Services Inc in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeline Professional Counseling Services Inc
    5040 E Shea Blvd Ste 164, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 203-8414
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Roxanne Dalpos, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932301645
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roxanne Dalpos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roxanne Dalpos works at Lifeline Professional Counseling Services Inc in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Roxanne Dalpos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Roxanne Dalpos. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roxanne Dalpos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roxanne Dalpos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roxanne Dalpos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

