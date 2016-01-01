Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Roxanne Lewis, PHD
Dr. Roxanne Lewis, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Westerville, OH.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Rem Sleep Center LLC387 County Line Rd W Ste 225, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 882-4411
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Roxanne Lewis, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1124049556
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.