Roxanne Robbins, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roxanne Robbins, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, OH.
Locations
Upper Valley Family Medicine at Stanfield Place31 S Stanfield Rd Ste 301, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Roxanne did a wonderful job of listening and explaining my treatment strategy.
About Roxanne Robbins, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942835426
Frequently Asked Questions
89 patients have reviewed Roxanne Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roxanne Robbins.
