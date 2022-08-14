Dr. Roxanne Wolfram, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxanne Wolfram, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roxanne Wolfram, DNP
Dr. Roxanne Wolfram, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dr. Wolfram works at
Dr. Wolfram's Office Locations
-
1
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 270, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-0500Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfram?
Roxanne is caring and thorough. I recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Roxanne Wolfram, DNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225360977
Education & Certifications
- Bachelor of Science- Nursing, Nazareth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfram accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfram works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.