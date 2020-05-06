See All Family Doctors in Tempe, AZ
Family Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roxie Anderson, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. 

Roxie Anderson works at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Park Health Center
    1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 323-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Gilbert Center For Family Medicine
    652 E Warner Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 539-8680
  3. 3
    Innovative Primary Care LLC
    2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 776-0626
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 06, 2020
    I was very ill in January, and Roxie was so thorough with testing and really did a great job with follow up too. I felt very comfortable with her.
    Julie Taylor — May 06, 2020
    About Roxie Anderson, NPC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558359109
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roxie Anderson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roxie Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roxie Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Roxie Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Roxie Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roxie Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roxie Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roxie Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

