Roy Howard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roy Howard, PA-C
Overview
Roy Howard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK.
Roy Howard works at
Locations
Independence Park Medical Svc9500 Independence Dr Ste 900, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (907) 522-1341
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't trust anyone else with my skin issues.
About Roy Howard, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689667586
Frequently Asked Questions
Roy Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roy Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Roy Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roy Howard.
