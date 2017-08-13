Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy Strickland, DC
Overview
Dr. Roy Strickland, DC is a Chiropractor in Alexandria, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1901 Gus Kaplan Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 487-0689
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickland?
Dr Strickland has helped me with pain from many areas of my back, neck and arms. I have been relieved of fibromyalgia pain as well as pain from spinal stenosis. If not for his treatments I doubt that I would be able to get around as easily as I am today. He does not do adjustments as other chiropractors do. He treats Myofascial solutions, TMJ, Athletic Injuries, Headaches, Back Pain, Shoulder Pain as well as Fibromyalgia. He has done wonders in helping me throughout the years I've seen him.
About Dr. Roy Strickland, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1912010935
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.