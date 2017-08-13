See All Chiropractors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Roy Strickland, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Roy Strickland, DC is a Chiropractor in Alexandria, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1901 Gus Kaplan Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 (318) 487-0689
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 13, 2017
    Dr Strickland has helped me with pain from many areas of my back, neck and arms. I have been relieved of fibromyalgia pain as well as pain from spinal stenosis. If not for his treatments I doubt that I would be able to get around as easily as I am today. He does not do adjustments as other chiropractors do. He treats Myofascial solutions, TMJ, Athletic Injuries, Headaches, Back Pain, Shoulder Pain as well as Fibromyalgia. He has done wonders in helping me throughout the years I've seen him.
    Margaret in Bunkie, LA — Aug 13, 2017
    About Dr. Roy Strickland, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912010935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

