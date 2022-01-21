See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC

Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Ruben Galvan Jr works at Full Circle Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ruben Galvan Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Full Circle Medical Group
    14329 San Pedro Ave Ste C, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 494-2745
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Staff is amazing and very supportive
    Jennifer Strickland — Jan 21, 2022
    About Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346612520
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruben Galvan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ruben Galvan Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruben Galvan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruben Galvan Jr works at Full Circle Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Ruben Galvan Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ruben Galvan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruben Galvan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruben Galvan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruben Galvan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

