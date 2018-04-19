See All Clinical Psychologists in Mission, TX
Dr. Ruben Pina, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruben Pina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Pina works at Pina Acosta Counseling Associates in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pina and Acosta Counseling Associates
    600 E Griffin Pkwy Ste B, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 600-7123
    Premiere Psychological Associates Pllc
    423 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 600-7123

Hospital Affiliations
  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Depression
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Apr 19, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Pina was great. He and his staff were very helpful and worked around my child's schedule cuz of school. They helped me so much, and I would recommend to anyone.
    Janie Mata in Edinburg — Apr 19, 2018
    About Dr. Ruben Pina, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Mental Health Facility
    • Walden University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Pina, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pina works at Pina Acosta Counseling Associates in Mission, TX.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

