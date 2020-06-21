Rubina Albader, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rubina Albader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rubina Albader, MFT
Rubina Albader, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA.
Rubina Albader19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 235, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 433-8754Tuesday10:30am - 8:30pmThursday10:30am - 8:30pmFriday10:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Rubina helped me look at issues from a new perspective and in doing so helped me gain more insight and put into practice more positive and beneficial strategies. As a result, I can honestly say that my life and how I deal with personal obstacles have improved significantly.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Rubina Albader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rubina Albader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rubina Albader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rubina Albader.
