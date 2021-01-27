Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD
Overview of Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD
Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent646 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (336) 645-8315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruchi Gandhi, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1306214655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
