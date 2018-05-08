See All Chiropractors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC

Chiropractic
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC is a Chiropractor in Jersey City, NJ. 

Dr. Mendoza works at Nj Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Wellness Center LLC in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Wellness Center LLC
    3000 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 316, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-0200
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 08, 2018
    I came in here because I have a tear and a bulging disc. I could barely walk from being in so much pain. Dr. Mendoza gave me his word that if I commit to coming that I'll get better. It's already been a little over a month and I basically have no more pain! I love the adjustments he does for my back, I'm always walking out of there like a new man. His staff is super friendly and will answer any concerns. Thank you Dr. Mendoza. You guys are amazing! I appreciate all that you guys do! Thank you!
    Chris in Jersey City — May 08, 2018
    About Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114098480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza works at Nj Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Wellness Center LLC in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mendoza’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

