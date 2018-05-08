Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC
Overview
Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC is a Chiropractor in Jersey City, NJ.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
-
1
Nj Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Wellness Center LLC3000 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 316, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendoza?
I came in here because I have a tear and a bulging disc. I could barely walk from being in so much pain. Dr. Mendoza gave me his word that if I commit to coming that I'll get better. It's already been a little over a month and I basically have no more pain! I love the adjustments he does for my back, I'm always walking out of there like a new man. His staff is super friendly and will answer any concerns. Thank you Dr. Mendoza. You guys are amazing! I appreciate all that you guys do! Thank you!
About Dr. Rummel Mendoza, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1114098480
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.