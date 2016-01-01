See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cameron Park, CA
Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C

Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cameron Park, CA. 

Ruslan Khabatyuk works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Cameron Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ruslan Khabatyuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3427 Robin Ln Ste 100, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225285133
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ruslan Khabatyuk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ruslan Khabatyuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ruslan Khabatyuk works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Cameron Park, CA. View the full address on Ruslan Khabatyuk’s profile.

    Ruslan Khabatyuk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ruslan Khabatyuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruslan Khabatyuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruslan Khabatyuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

