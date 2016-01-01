Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Thompson III works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Neuropsychiatric Center1380 Pantheon Way Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 699-8700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson III?
About Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003912924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson III works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.