Psychology
1.7 (17)
Overview

Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Thompson III works at Mission Psychology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Genesis Neuropsychiatric Center
    1380 Pantheon Way Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 699-8700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003912924
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russel Thompson III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III works at Mission Psychology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thompson III’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

