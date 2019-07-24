See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, AL
Russell Bien, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Russell Bien, CRNP

Russell Bien, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, AL. They graduated from UAH and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.

Russell Bien works at Full Life Wellness Center in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Russell Bien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Full Life Wellness Center
    156 Titan Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 648-4842
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital
  • Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2019
    Russell is very kind, and knowledgeable professional Nurse Practitioner. He takes patient care to the next level. I feel comfortable discussing any health concerns with him. He treats his patients with dignity and respect. Thank you for your focused care in treating the patient and not neglecting us, the patient, with the changes in healthcare documentation standarsd and lower reimbursement cost over the last few years. Its not just checking boxes for you and it shows when other patient speak of you.
    Susan D. Crouch — Jul 24, 2019
    About Russell Bien, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245449271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
• UAH
    • UAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Bien, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Bien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Bien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Bien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Bien works at Full Life Wellness Center in Florence, AL. View the full address on Russell Bien’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Russell Bien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Bien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Bien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Bien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

