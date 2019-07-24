Russell Bien, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Bien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Russell Bien, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, AL. They graduated from UAH and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.
Full Life Wellness Center156 Titan Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 648-4842Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Shoals Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Russell is very kind, and knowledgeable professional Nurse Practitioner. He takes patient care to the next level. I feel comfortable discussing any health concerns with him. He treats his patients with dignity and respect. Thank you for your focused care in treating the patient and not neglecting us, the patient, with the changes in healthcare documentation standarsd and lower reimbursement cost over the last few years. Its not just checking boxes for you and it shows when other patient speak of you.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245449271
- UAH
Russell Bien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Bien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Bien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Russell Bien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Bien.
