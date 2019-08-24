See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Russell Chambless, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Chambless, OD

Dr. Russell Chambless, OD is an Optometrist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Chambless works at Chambless Eye Care, Macon Ga in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chambless' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chambless Eye Care LLC
    6501 Peake Rd Ste 1200, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 405-7474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2019
    Dr. Chambless and his staff are great! They are very patient and understanding. They are willing to go the extra mile to make sure that your vision is as clear as possible. I would most certainly recommend!
    Brooke — Aug 24, 2019
    About Dr. Russell Chambless, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396968566
    Education & Certifications

    • Clayton Eye Center
    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Southern University
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Chambless, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chambless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chambless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chambless works at Chambless Eye Care, Macon Ga in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Chambless’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambless.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

