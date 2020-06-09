See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Cruces, NM
Russell Coryell, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Russell Coryell, CNP

Russell Coryell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. 

Russell Coryell works at Mountainview Family Care in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Russell Coryell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainview Urgent Care
    1455 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 526-6992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Diabetes
Hypertension
Asthma
Diabetes
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Russell Coryell, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366811721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Coryell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Coryell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Coryell works at Mountainview Family Care in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Russell Coryell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Russell Coryell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Coryell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Coryell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Coryell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

