Russell Coryell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Coryell, CNP
Overview of Russell Coryell, CNP
Russell Coryell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Russell Coryell's Office Locations
Mountainview Urgent Care1455 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 526-6992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coryell is the coolest doctor Ive ever had. In a way hes like a karate kid version of Dr. Cox. He listens to your problems, inspires you to better your health, and he is great about connecting you to other local specialists when in need. I would absolutely recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Russell Coryell, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1366811721
Russell Coryell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Coryell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Russell Coryell speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Russell Coryell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Coryell.
