Russell Daily, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Daily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Russell Daily, PA
Overview
Russell Daily, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX.
Russell Daily works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Medicine1834 Keller Pkwy Ste 300, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 431-0606
-
2
Musgrave Family Medicine1750 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 431-5232Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Russell Daily?
Russell has been my PA for the last few years and he is AMAZING!!! Extremely knowledgeable, friendly, & knows his stuff quite well!! So lucky I found him!! Wish I would have found him years ago!!
About Russell Daily, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881748432
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Russell Daily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Daily accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Daily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Russell Daily works at
43 patients have reviewed Russell Daily. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Daily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Daily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Daily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.