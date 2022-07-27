See All Family Doctors in Keller, TX
Russell Daily, PA

Family Medicine
4.8 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Russell Daily, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX.

Russell Daily works at Partners in Medicine in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Partners in Medicine
    1834 Keller Pkwy Ste 300, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-0606
    Musgrave Family Medicine
    1750 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-5232
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management
Fracture Care
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypertension
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Men's Sexual Health Management
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Psoriasis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Diseases
Splinting
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testosterone Replacement Therapy
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weight Loss Management
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Russell has been my PA for the last few years and he is AMAZING!!! Extremely knowledgeable, friendly, & knows his stuff quite well!! So lucky I found him!! Wish I would have found him years ago!!
    Tiffany B — Jul 27, 2022
    About Russell Daily, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881748432
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Daily, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Daily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Daily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Daily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Daily works at Partners in Medicine in Keller, TX. View the full address on Russell Daily’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Russell Daily. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Daily.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Daily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Daily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

