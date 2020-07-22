Russell Harmony, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Harmony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Russell Harmony, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Russell Harmony, NP
Russell Harmony, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID.
Russell Harmony works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Russell Harmony's Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Spine & Pain Pllc1859 S Topaz Way Ste 106, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 672-4640
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Russell Harmony?
He’s a wonderful provider! He actually cares and listens to you. He has helped me more than any other provider I’ve seen and I appreciate his calming me down when I get upset. Highly recommend ????
About Russell Harmony, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194065730
Frequently Asked Questions
Russell Harmony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Harmony accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Harmony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Russell Harmony works at
12 patients have reviewed Russell Harmony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Harmony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Harmony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Harmony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.