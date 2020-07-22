See All Nurse Practitioners in Meridian, ID
Russell Harmony, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Russell Harmony, NP

Russell Harmony, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Meridian, ID. 

Russell Harmony works at Idaho Spine And Pain in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Russell Harmony's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Spine & Pain Pllc
    1859 S Topaz Way Ste 106, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 672-4640
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2020
    He’s a wonderful provider! He actually cares and listens to you. He has helped me more than any other provider I’ve seen and I appreciate his calming me down when I get upset. Highly recommend ????
    Anna R — Jul 22, 2020
    Photo: Russell Harmony, NP
    About Russell Harmony, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194065730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Harmony, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Harmony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Harmony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell Harmony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Harmony works at Idaho Spine And Pain in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Russell Harmony’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Russell Harmony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Harmony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Harmony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Harmony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

