Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC
Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Russell Huffman works at
Russell Huffman's Office Locations
WVP Boulder Creek2485 12th St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 363-8047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Russ is THE best mental health provider I've ever been to. He knows his specialty! He is friendly, always willing to answer questions, and is super personable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Russell Huffman, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851776835
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
Frequently Asked Questions
Russell Huffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Russell Huffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Russell Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.