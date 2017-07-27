Russell McMurry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Russell McMurry, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 935-8410
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Russ McMurry has been absolutely great over the years. He has helped me with the after care and follow up treatments for a spine issue. Always caring and a fantastic listener. He clearly explains the steps needed and what to expect.
About Russell McMurry, ACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Russell McMurry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell McMurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Russell McMurry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell McMurry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell McMurry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell McMurry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.