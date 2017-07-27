See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Russell McMurry, ACNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Russell McMurry, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Russell McMurry, ACNP

Russell McMurry, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Russell McMurry works at Lexington Brain and Spine Institute in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kesha Watkins, NP
Kesha Watkins, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Russell McMurry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Brain and Spine Institute
    222 E Medical Ln, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 935-8410
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Russell McMurry?

    Jul 27, 2017
    Russ McMurry has been absolutely great over the years. He has helped me with the after care and follow up treatments for a spine issue. Always caring and a fantastic listener. He clearly explains the steps needed and what to expect.
    Bill in Lexington — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Russell McMurry, ACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Russell McMurry, ACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Russell McMurry to family and friends

    Russell McMurry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Russell McMurry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Russell McMurry, ACNP.

    About Russell McMurry, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770698235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell McMurry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Russell McMurry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell McMurry works at Lexington Brain and Spine Institute in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Russell McMurry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Russell McMurry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Russell McMurry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell McMurry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell McMurry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Russell McMurry, ACNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.