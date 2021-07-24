Dr. Russell Meccia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Meccia, DC
Overview
Dr. Russell Meccia, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Meccia works at
Locations
-
1
Specialized Chiropractic and Wellness Center, LLC1905 Woodstock Rd Ste 7100, Roswell, GA 30075 Directions (678) 744-6092
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meccia?
I’ve been to many Chiropractors in the Roswell area and by far Dr. Russell is the Best!
About Dr. Russell Meccia, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1619359056
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meccia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meccia works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Meccia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meccia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.