See All Chiropractors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Russell Meccia, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Meccia, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Russell Meccia, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Meccia works at Specialized Chiropractic And Wellness Center, LLC in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialized Chiropractic and Wellness Center, LLC
    1905 Woodstock Rd Ste 7100, Roswell, GA 30075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 744-6092

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arm Injuries
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Arm Injuries
Arthritis
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meccia?

    Jul 24, 2021
    I’ve been to many Chiropractors in the Roswell area and by far Dr. Russell is the Best!
    Chris M. — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Meccia, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Meccia, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meccia to family and friends

    Dr. Meccia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meccia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Meccia, DC.

    About Dr. Russell Meccia, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619359056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Meccia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meccia works at Specialized Chiropractic And Wellness Center, LLC in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Meccia’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Meccia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meccia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Meccia, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.