Russell Rooms, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Rooms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Russell Rooms, ARNP
Overview of Russell Rooms, ARNP
Russell Rooms, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Russell Rooms works at
Russell Rooms' Office Locations
-
1
Diversity Family Health2242 Nw 39th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 388-2258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Russell Rooms?
Russell is great. Very knowledgable about HIV Prevention and even better, I feel comfortable with him.
About Russell Rooms, ARNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316982887
Frequently Asked Questions
Russell Rooms accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Russell Rooms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Russell Rooms works at
Russell Rooms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Rooms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Rooms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Rooms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.