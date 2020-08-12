See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Russell Rooms, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Russell Rooms, ARNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Russell Rooms, ARNP

Russell Rooms, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Russell Rooms works at Diversity Family Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Russell Rooms' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diversity Family Health
    2242 Nw 39th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 388-2258

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chlamydia Infections
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Chlamydia Infections
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Russell Rooms?

    Aug 12, 2020
    Russell is great. Very knowledgable about HIV Prevention and even better, I feel comfortable with him.
    — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Russell Rooms, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Russell Rooms, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Russell Rooms to family and friends

    Russell Rooms' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Russell Rooms

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Russell Rooms, ARNP.

    About Russell Rooms, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316982887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Russell Rooms, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Russell Rooms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Russell Rooms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Russell Rooms works at Diversity Family Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Russell Rooms’s profile.

    Russell Rooms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Russell Rooms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Russell Rooms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Russell Rooms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Russell Rooms, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.